IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.69.

TSE IBG opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.76.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

