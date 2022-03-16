IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $11.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.13. 67,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.49 and a 200 day moving average of $325.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

