IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 93.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,717,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,533. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.