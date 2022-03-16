ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $858.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.32. The stock had a trading volume of 900,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,115. ICON Public has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.65 and its 200-day moving average is $267.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

