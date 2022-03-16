ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.24. 9,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.64. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $178.27 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

