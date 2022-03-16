Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.78. 60,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

