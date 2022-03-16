Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. 7,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

