Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

