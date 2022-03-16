Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $247.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,640. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

