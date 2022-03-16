Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) will be releasing its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Ideal Power to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96. Ideal Power has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

