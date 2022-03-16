IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.