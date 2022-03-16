IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 283.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

