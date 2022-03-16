IFP Advisors Inc Has $34,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

