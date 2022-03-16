IFP Advisors Inc Has $53,000 Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,873,308. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $205.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.