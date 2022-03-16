IFP Advisors Inc Has $66,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,577 shares of company stock valued at $47,710,163.

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

