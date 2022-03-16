IFP Advisors Inc Invests $39,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 50,676.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

