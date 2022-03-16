IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 579 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in onsemi were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in onsemi by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in onsemi by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in onsemi by 72.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

ON opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $925,999 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

