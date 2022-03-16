imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0124

imbrex (REX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00035022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104561 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

