iMe Lab (LIME) Market Cap Reaches $4.85 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and $884,598.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.47 or 0.06668446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,220.53 or 0.99959081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040722 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.