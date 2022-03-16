Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a market cap of $613.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immunovant by 23,339.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

