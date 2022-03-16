Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.81

Shares of Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78.
About Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinya (HAIPF)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.