Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 6th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
III has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.