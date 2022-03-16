Information Services Group, Inc. (III) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 6th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

III has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

