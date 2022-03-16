InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Down 1.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $4.88. 63,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.