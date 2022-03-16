Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,736 ($48.58) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($194.33).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,693.50 ($48.03). 2,708,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,873. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The firm has a market cap of £49.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

