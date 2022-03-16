Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Stephen Pearce acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,736 ($48.58) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($194.33).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,693.50 ($48.03). 2,708,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,873. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The firm has a market cap of £49.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,518.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,093.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.