Insider Buying: Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.69) per share, for a total transaction of £22,475 ($29,226.27).

Shares of LON:ERM traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 905 ($11.77). The stock had a trading volume of 233,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 910.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 978.01. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £989.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.06) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

