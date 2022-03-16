Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases 847 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,681.08).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31).

On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.06).

On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($194.80).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 760 ($9.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 746.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 752.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a market cap of £5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 190.00. Meggitt PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.00).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.04).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

