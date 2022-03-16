Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 706,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

