Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 1,058 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $701.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.90. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

