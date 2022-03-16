Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 1,301 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00.

FSLR stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 1,791,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.86. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

