Insider Selling: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$198,990.40 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95.

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of C$34.89 and a 52-week high of C$48.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 126.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

