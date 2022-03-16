Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider Sells 24,926 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of Smart Sand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46.

Shares of SND opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

