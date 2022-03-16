Insider Selling: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EGY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The stock has a market cap of $303.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. State Street Corp increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,108 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

