Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.86. 102,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.62.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.