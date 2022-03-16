Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.86. 102,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $616.62.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

