Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,923 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.35. 26,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $73.56.

