Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 45.3% in February

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 729,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 158,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

