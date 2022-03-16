Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.29 and last traded at $64.29. 1,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87.

