Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.68

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

