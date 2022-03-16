Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Colfax (CFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colfax (NYSE: CFX):

3/15/2022 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Colfax was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/23/2022 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00.

2/8/2022 – Colfax was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/28/2022 – Colfax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $54.67.

Get Colfax Co alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $140,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after buying an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,901,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 172,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.