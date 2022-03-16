Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intel (INTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC):

3/15/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/25/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Intel was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Intel was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/21/2022 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Intel was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2022 – Intel was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/14/2022 – Intel was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2022 – Intel was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/21/2022 – Intel was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Intel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,578,223. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Get Intel Co alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.