Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $207.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day moving average is $191.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.