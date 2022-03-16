Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.43.

Adobe stock opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.89 and its 200 day moving average is $577.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

