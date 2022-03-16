Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,529 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average volume of 1,573 put options.

IPO stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

