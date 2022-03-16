Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.81

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 43889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

