IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Lowered to GBX 162 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 162 ($2.11) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.17% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of £983.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.57. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.20 ($2.03).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

