IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $15.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.01. 747,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,833. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.87. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $184.30 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.