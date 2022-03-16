IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRNT opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86. IronNet has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IronNet will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

