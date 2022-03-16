iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.95 and last traded at $83.95. 3,874,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,331,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.