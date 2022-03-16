iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $132.93

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.93 and last traded at $132.93, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

