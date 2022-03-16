iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 15,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $108.96. 12,566,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,780,184. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

