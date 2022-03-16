iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,457,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 38,329,797 shares.The stock last traded at $27.88 and had previously closed at $29.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.